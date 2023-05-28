Lewisburg, Pa. — A 44-year-old woman was charged after police investigated a tip that she allegedly had been doing drugs with her teen and prostituting out of her Brown Street apartment.

Kimberly Jo Rexroad, Lewisburg, now faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of children, prostitution, and corruption of minors.

Police were called on April 21 to the home by a Union County Children and Youth Services (CYS) caseworker for the alleged incidents that occurred from April 1 to 20, according to the affidavit.

Officer Baumwoll of Buffalo Valley Police Department responded and found two vape cartridges, six packets of heroin, and fentanyl in Rexroad's possession. The heroin packets were allegedly concealed in her 17-year-old child's laptop computer.

An 8-year-old child also was home at the time. Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Police says the teen was transported to a local hospital for a suspected overdose.

The CYS caseworker also told police they found out Rexroad worked as an escort through a website. Rexroad allegedly had been bringing men to the apartment while the children were present. Rexroad denied bringing men to her home, but admitted she was part of an online escort service, Heckman wrote in the affidavit.

Through interviews, CYS found that Rexroad allegedly had been sharing her drugs with the teen. The caseworker had tested both Rexroad and the child and both came up positive for heroin, fentanyl, spice, and THC, Heckman said. Both children were removed from the home and placed with foster families.

Rexroad admitted to police that she had been obtaining heroin in Williamsport and occasionally used it in her apartment. She would "use the heroin by ingesting it through a straw," Heckman wrote.

Rexroad told police she didn't know the teen had been using drugs until the child was drug tested. Rexroad stated she knew the teen "smoked pot," but she denied using marijuana in the apartment, Heckman wrote. Rexroad did admit that she tested positive for heroin, fentanyl, and spice. She alleged she thought the teen had tested positive for marijuana and fentanyl.

Rexroad was arraigned and committed to Union County Prison in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. June 1 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.

Docket Sheet

