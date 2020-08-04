Wellsboro, Pa. – The arrest of an individual in Tioga County for an active bench warrant led to the discovery of a clandestine mobile methamphetamine lab in the trunk of the individual's vehicle.

On Monday, August 3, Wellsboro Police Department and the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office arrested the individual at a residence on East Avenue due to an outstanding bench warrant from the Tioga County Domestic Relations Office.

Later in the afternoon, an occupant of the residence told police that the individual arrested was manufacturing methamphetamine with a mobile clandestine lab located in the trunk of their vehicle. The vehicle was parked at the property, according to a release from Wellsboro Police Department.

Police responded, secured the scene, and obtained a search warrant for the residence and vehicle. Due to the highly dangerous, volatile nature of methamphetamine labs, Wellsboro Police requested the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Lab Response Team to neutralize the lab and collect evidence and hazardous materials.

With the assistance of the Wellsboro Fire Department, the active lab was deactivated without incident, according to the police news release.

The investigation into the circumstances of the lab and the involved parties is ongoing, police said. The name of the individual has not yet been released.