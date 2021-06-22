Williamsport, Pa. — Witnesses said after a man was questioned about a missing package, he produced a handgun and threatened people.

According to Williamsport Bureau of Police Officer Thadd Trafford, officers were deployed to 747 W. Fourth Street after a call for a disturbance with a firearm.

Trafford said the alleged victims were hiding inside their apartment awaiting the arrival of police. As officers arrived, they saw a man matching the description of the suspect and quickly detained him.

Gerald Theodore Johnson, 52, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and terroristic threats after he allegedly chased two people through an apartment complex with a gun.

Officers said the incident began over a missing package. According to the report, Johnson became aggressive and pushed his neighbor when he inquired about the missing parcel.

Johnson allegedly pushed the accuser, who then pushed him back. Trafford said Johnson then returned to his apartment and came back with a gun. Witnesses said he chased the victim around before both returned to their residences.

Witnesses were able to identify Johnson from a field lineup after he was detained. A search warrant for Johnson’s apartment produced a small replica handgun underneath a mattress.

Johnson is currently being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail. His preliminary arraignment was scheduled for earlier today.