Deerfield Township, Pa. – A man in Tioga County reported to state police that he was missing eight goats from his pasture at the 4000 block of Route 49 in Deerfield Township.

Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield were dispatched to the residence of Gary Gigee shortly before 8 p.m. June 16 for report of the missing goats.

State police said anyone with information pertaining to these goats may contact Gigee directly by calling (801) 360-1287.