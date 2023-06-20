CriminalTrespass_generic_2022

Broken glass on a door

 Canva

Washingtonville, Pa. — State police at Milton say two minors caused trouble when they loitered on a property in Washingtonville in Montour County. 

Trooper Jennifer Bowers was dispatched shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the property at Church and Third streets after the minors had tampered with a water fountain. The minors also defecated on the property, police say. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bowers at 570 524-2662.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!