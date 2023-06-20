Washingtonville, Pa. — State police at Milton say two minors caused trouble when they loitered on a property in Washingtonville in Montour County.
Trooper Jennifer Bowers was dispatched shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the property at Church and Third streets after the minors had tampered with a water fountain. The minors also defecated on the property, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bowers at 570 524-2662.
