Washingtonville, Pa. — State police at Milton say two minors caused trouble when they loitered on a property in Washingtonville in Montour County.

Trooper Jennifer Bowers was dispatched shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the property at Church and Third streets after the minors had tampered with a water fountain. The minors also defecated on the property, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Bowers at 570 524-2662.

