Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife.

State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township.

Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges.

