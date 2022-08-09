Terroristic threats graphic _ 2020
Selinsgrove Pa. — A 14-year-old minor in Snyder County faces charges for allegedly threatening their mother with a knife. 

State police at Selinsgrove say the minor accosted their mother the afternoon of July 31 while wielding a knife at a residence in Penn Township. 

Police arrived on the scene and seized the knife from the minor. Snyder County District Attorney's Office is handling the charges. 

