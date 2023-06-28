Selinsgrove, Pa. — A 17-year-old Danville boy was charged for unintentionally shooting an 18-year-old friend at a home at South Old Trail in Monroe Township.

The boy, whose name is not being released due to his age, allegedly shot the friend around 7 a.m. June 22. State police at Selinsgrove say several juveniles were present during the incident, including two 14-year-olds. Several of the juveniles had been drinking alcohol.

Police say firearms offenses and underage drinking citations are being filed at the office of District Judge Bo Trawitz in Selinsgrove.

