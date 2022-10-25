Muncy, Pa. — A minor was arrested Sunday in Muncy Creek Township for allegedly making a threatening post on social media regarding the Muncy schools.

State police at Montoursville say they were notified of the threat shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. The minor allegedly made the threatening post on Yik Yak regarding the Muncy Junior/Senior High School.

Police took the juvenile into custody and transferred them to juvenile probation. From there, the juvenile was placed in juvenile detention. Police did not disclose the name of the minor due to their age.

By Monday morning, the Muncy Junior/Senior High School had added an additional school resource officer to patrol the high school. Police say they had notified the school district Sunday evening, so that they could form an action plan.

The juvenile was charged with one third-degree felony count of terroristic threats.

This is the second arrest in the past week of a minor for making alleged threats regarding a school. A 13-year-old boy was arrested on Oct. 20 for making alleged threats against Mifflinburg Area School District.

