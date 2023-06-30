Williamsport, Pa. — A Milton woman was charged in federal court for knowingly possessing and making fake COVID-19 vaccine cards, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The charges were filed against Colleen Brungard, 37, on Wednesday at the U.S. Middle District Court in Williamsport. The information charges Brungard with making the fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards that had the Centers for Disease Control insignia and contained fake medical record information about vaccines that allegedly were received.

The FBI investigated the case, as well as the Office of Inspector General, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.

Brungard could face the maximum penalty for this offense of six months in prison, the Attorney General's Office said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.