New Columbia, Pa. — Two Milton men have been charged with burglary for breaking into a woman's home and stealing several hundred dollars of tattooing supplies and cash while she was incarcerated.

Ryan A. Sheets, 25, and Zayne M. Hicks, 23, are accused of entering the residence in White Deer Township in early January and stealing $564 of items, according to police.

The woman came home on Jan. 12 and contacted PSP Milton when she realized her home had been broken into. When she contacted police, she already knew that Sheets and Hicks were the culprits. The woman told police that she spoke to Sheets and he gave the items back. The items taken included tattoo guns, tattoo ink, Amazon Fire Stick, an internet extender, cash, and a metal tray.

Police interviewed Sheets on Feb. 5, who told them he and Hicks used a screwdriver to pry open the front door. Sheets said he broke into the residence because he wanted to retrieve his grandfather's pool cue.

After retrieving the cue, Sheets went to the corner to wait for Hicks. When Hicks arrived, he had some small duffle bags filled with items. Sheets claimed he didn't know what was in the bags. He later recovered the items that had been taken by Hicks and returned them to the woman, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Matthew Lada.

Both men were charged with felony burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and misdemeanor of theft by unlawful taking. Sheets and Hicks have their preliminary hearings set for April 26 in front of District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch.

