Shamokin Dam, Pa. – A man from Milton was charged for allegedly selling heroin to a confidential informant twice at locations in Snyder and Union County.

A confidential informant used Facebook Messenger to contact Stefan O. Webel, 34, for the first transaction on Feb. 8, according to the arrest affidavit.

The two agreed to meet a hotel in New Columbia, Union County, and a narcotics enforcement detective drove the informant there. police said.

When the detective and informant arrived, Webel allegedly came out of the hotel and got into the back seat of the vehicle. He appeared “nervous,” according to the affidavit, and asked them to drive to a nearby convenience store.

Once they arrived at the parking lot of the store, Webel gave the informant a foil pack of crack cocaine and two bundles of heroin in exchange for $200. Webel told the informant that the heroin “was strong and that 2 people ‘OD’ on it so the CI should be careful when using it,” according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 11, a confidential informant set up a second controlled buy at a convenience store in Shamokin Dam, Snyder County. The informant again contacted Webel using Facebook Messenger to set up the transaction.

A narcotics detective drove the informant to the convenience store and waited in the vehicle as the informant went into the store. The informant allegedly met with Webel inside the store and received a foil pack containing around .8 grams of heroin, according to the affidavit.

Webel was charged with felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communications facility, and misdemeanors of possession. He was arraigned in front of District Judge John H. Reed who set bail at $100,000 monetary for both cases. Webel remains in Snyder County Jail.

Docket Sheet Feb. 8

Docket Sheet Feb. 11



