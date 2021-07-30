Northumberland, Pa. – A Milton man was charged for allegedly lying on his application for a firearm at a sporting goods store in Northumberland County.

Dylan J. Bridge, 22, allegedly checked no to a question on the background check form which asks if the applicant had ever been adjudicated as a mental defective, or had ever been committed to a mental institution.

Police have said previous records for Bridge indicate that he should have checked yes, according to the arrest affidavit.

Bridge filled out the form on July 21, 2020, at Young’s Sporting Goods in Northumberland Borough.

He was denied ability to purchase the firearm after his information was run through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS).

In June 2021, The Pennsylvania State Police Firearms Division asked Northumberland Borough Police to investigate. Upon talking with police, Bridge told them he forgot about a previous involuntary commitment.

A third-degree felony charge of materially written false statement in attempt to purchase firearm and a misdemeanor of false swearing was filed at the office of District Judge Michael Toomey. At a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Bridge’s case was waived for court.

