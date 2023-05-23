Watsontown, Pa. — A Milton man has been charged with rape and sexual assault after an alleged incident on April 20 at a home in the borough, according to Watsontown Borough Police.

The accuser and Zachary Pokorny, 28, were allegedly together at her residence in Watsontown on April 20.

"She advised that she has had regular contact with Pokorny dating prior to their most recent court date related to an active PFA, which occurred in February of 2023," wrote Officer David Podgorney in an affidavit.

The PFA is due to expire on Nov. 16, 2025.

Both parties were aware of the active PFA while they were talking on the phone and in person, according to court records. Despite this, Pokorny had offered to mow the accuser's lawn and help with other household tasks on April 20, and he planned to stay the night on the couch, according to court documents.

The accuser told police that she was alone in bed, asleep, when Pokorny allegedly woke her by grabbing her in bed, laying on top of her, and pinning her to the bed. She reported telling him "no," but he allegedly punched her in the face.

"I could clearly see a large bruise on the victim's left cheek and a bruise under her left eye," Podgorney wrote.

The accuser told police she "gave in" following a struggle. After the alleged assault, she said he left the room and went to sleep on the couch, according to the affidavit.

On the following day, April 21, the accuser told police that Pokorny's mother came and picked him up, but that the accuser did have futher contact with him, taking him to Harbor Freight that night, according to the affidavit.

On April 22, the pair allegedly took her children to the Lehigh Valley Zoo. That night he was to sleep on her couch, and he again went into her room while she was asleep, the accuser told police. There was a physical struggle during which he allegedly struck her in the face several times. "Being unable to remove her pants, Pokorny left the room," Podgorney wrote. The accuser allegedly took him home to Milton the next day.

The accuser reported to police that Pokorny told other people about the alleged assault, and she was angry and confronted him about it. He allegedly told her "it was something she wanted to have happen," according to the police report.

In addition to rape by forcible compulsion charges, Pokorny faces felony charges of involuntary deviate sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault. He has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, simple assault, and a summary count of harassment, according to police.

Pokorny was arraigned on April 25 by District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton. He was committed to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail. Following his May 3 preliminary hearing, a formal arraignment was scheduled for June 6.

