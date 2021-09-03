Bloomsburg, Pa. — Police in Bloomsburg said they stopped a vehicle on August 30 and removed a woman before placing her into custody.

Tonya M. Badalucco, 45, of Millville was arrested and charged after police said she broke into a local bar and removed cash and a bottle of liquor.

Bloomsburg police said they located Badalucco after she had allegedly bragged about the incident, and took her into custody.

Officer Ryan Edgar said he spoke with Badalucco earlier in the night after a complaint was made regarding a suspicious person. Edgar identified the woman as Badalucco, who said she was there to speak with the owner, according to the report.

Later in the night, Edgar said he was tipped off about Badalucco bragging of robbing a bar in Bloomsburg. According to Edgar, the owner of the business showed him surveillance video of Badalucco entering the property.

Badalucco allegedly could be seen taking cash from a register and a bottle of liquor. Edgar said when officers talked to Badalucco, she admitted to taking three bottles of liquor.

Badalucco allegedly told officers she did not remember taking any money.

Badalucco was charged with second-degree felony burglary, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property. Badalucco was posted $25,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton for a preliminary hearing.

