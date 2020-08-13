Liberty Township, Pa.—On the afternoon of June 19, 2020, two units from the Pennsylvania State Police assigned to Troop G Rockview Patrol Unit responded to a call for a vehicle accident on Railroad St. in Liberty Township.

Upon arriving at the scene, the officers viewed two vehicles in their final resting positions according to an affidavit filed by trooper Zachary Sayers.

The operator of a blue 2010 Nissan Altima involved in the crash was no longer at the scene. According to the affidavit, Trooper’s Chambers, Sather, and Corporal Ickes attempted to locate the driver but were unable to do so at the time.

Trooper Sayers interviewed Bradly Schwartz, the operator of a white 2004 Chevy Pickup truck involved in the crash and the passenger.

The passenger, who reportedly suffered injuries to her head and right wrist, was transported to Lock Haven Hospital in Beech Creek.

According to Sayer, Schwartz identified the driver of the blue Altima as Michael Karichner from a photograph. Schwartz said he attempted to avoid the collision, but was unable to miss Karichner’s vehicle.

According to Schwartz, Karichner attempted to maneuver back to the right side of the road, but “he didn’t make it in time.”

It was determined at the time that Karichner, 56, from Mill Hall, was driving with a DUI suspended license.

According to court documents, Karichner was arrested on May 24, 2020 for speeding and careless driving. He was charged with exceeding the maximum speed limit, careless driving, DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), and DUI: controlled substance. Karichner was released on $15,000 bail.

For his involvement in the June 19 crash, Karichner was charged with driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without required financial representation, failure to keep right, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed, failure to stop and give information or render aid.

Karichner’s next court appearance is scheduled for October 7, 2020.