Lock Haven, Pa. - Mikhail T. Handy, 46, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to state prison for a maximum term of 168 months, with parole eligibility after 66 months for felony drug deliveries in Clinton County in November of 2019 and January of 2020.

On Monday, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse outlined Handy’s significant criminal history for the Court, including his multiple prior drug convictions and state prison sentences, and asked President Judge Craig P. Miller to sentence Handy to a lengthy period of state incarceration.

Addressing the Court, Handy asked to be allowed to serve his sentences concurrently, expressing his intention to return home with his wife and children.

Handy was arrested following a Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit investigation that involved the use of confidential informants making “controlled buys” from Handy in the Lock Haven area over the course of several months.

In November of 2019, Handy sold approximately 6 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant for $500.00 in the parking lot of the Lock Haven Weis

store. In January of 2020, Handy delivered another 7 grams of crack cocaine to a confidential informant for $600.00 inside the Sheetz store in Bald Eagle Township.

President Judge Craig P. Miller cited Handy’s extensive criminal record and prior state incarceration as a basis to impose sentences consecutively on 2 counts of Deliver of a controlled substance and 2 counts of Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Handy will also have to serve an additional period of incarceration for violating his State Parole.