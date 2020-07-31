After allegedly striking a victim in the head with a baseball bat, a 21-year-old Milesburg man was arrested for simple assault, state police at Rockview said.

Curtis M. Witherite was released from the Centre County Prison yesterday after posting $15,000 unsecured bail, court records show.

Witherite was held for court on one count of second degree misdemeanor simple assault and one count summary harassment following a preliminary hearing by Centre County Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker on July 29.

Witherite allegedly struck a 48-year-old Milesburg victim "in the head with a baseball bat during a domestic violence incident," Trooper James Ellis wrote in a press release.

Police responded to the scene on Turnpike Street in Milesburg Borough around 10:23 a.m. on July 23.

"In result of the assault, the victim obtained several lacerations to the head," Ellis wrote.

Witherite is scheduled for a formal arraignment before County Judge Katherine V. Oliver on Aug. 26.

