Bradford County, Pa. - Richard Alan Armitage, 50, of Milan is accused of removing a puppy’s tail and swinging it around by its head during an incident that was investigated by state police at Towanda.

According to Trooper Anh Le, she observed the dog in question and said it appeared to have his tail removed and not healed. Le said Armitage admitted to removing the dog’s tail with a knife.

According to the trooper, Armitage said he gave the dog a Tylenol, but never took it to a vet. Le said the dog was immediately seized and taken to the Bradford County Humane Society where it received treatment.

According to the report, the doctor there told troopers he believed the dog would need surgery to repair the tail.

Armitage initially was charged with third-degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree misdemeanor charge of neglect of animals, and a second-degree charge of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.

Armitage initially was held on $35,000 monetary bail. Records show that his bail was changed to unsecured on Feb. 3 and Armitage was released. Records also show the felony charge was dismissed.

Armitage is due in court on May 6 for a formal arraignment with the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Evan Williams.