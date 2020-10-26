Mifflinburg, Pa. – A Union County woman was charged with possession of a controlled substance after she allegedly went back to the scene of a vehicle accident to retrieve a bag containing methamphetamine.

Tommie L. Schooley, 25, of Mifflinburg, was involved in an accident on Sept. 13 in which police suspected she was under the influence of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

The night of the accident, Schooley asked her father, with whom she was staying, to give her a ride to the scene of the accident so she could retrieve clothing, the records stated.

When her father took Schooley to the scene, she met with an unknown male, according to the father’s account contained in the court documents. The unknown male allegedly gave Schooley a small bag that was lying in the grass.

Schooley returned to her father’s vehicle and when he asked her what was in the bag, she “started to act weird and was evasive and said nothing was in the bag,” according to court documents.

Her father reportedly told her if there were drugs in the bag, she was not to bring it in his vehicle nor in his house. Schooley denied taking the bag with her.

Later, a caseworker came to the father’s home in East Buffalo Township to conduct a welfare check on a minor who was living at the home. The father told the caseworker about the bag with suspected illegal drugs that Schooley had left in a room and they opened it. She was able to partially open the bag, which had an attached three-digit combination lock on it, and observed paraphernalia, according to court documents.

Buffalo Valley Regional Police were called and obtained a search warrant to open the bag. As a result, they found a metal pipe using for smoking marijuana and a small ziplock bag containing methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit written by Patrolman Gary V. Heckman.

Schooley is currently on probation for drug charges in Northumberland County.

Schooley was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 17 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

Docket Sheet