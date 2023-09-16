Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Mifflinburg man who refused to pull over for police eventually went back to his house and threatened officers with his guns during a brief stand-off.

Timothy Roy Brungart Jr., 33, was charged with felonies of aggravated assault and terroristic threats after he threatened them with guns during a standoff on Sept. 10. Mifflinburg Borough Police Officer David Shaffer says it started when he attempted to pull Brungart over on South Front Street for a passenger side brake light that was out.

When Brungart finally did stop, he refused to turn the engine off and screamed at police through his car window. Brungart initially refused to follow police commands, but eventually got out of his car. Shaffer noticed that Brungart had a handgun on his right hip and a rifle on the front passenger seat, according to the affidavit written by Shaffer.

Brungart continued to resist commands and when police told him they were going to taser him, he got back into his car and fled at a high rate of speed. Brungart then pulled into the driveway at his house, got out of the car, and removed his handgun from his holster as he screamed at officers to get off his property. Shaffer wrote in the affidavit that Brungart "raised his gun to the side, causing me to believe that he was going to shoot me."

Brungart retrieved his rifle from his car, went into his house, and then came back out armed with a rifle and handgun. At one point, Brungart walked toward police while he was armed.

Multiple police agencies from PSP Milton, PSP Selinsgrove, Shamokin Dam Police Department, Selinsgrove Borough Police Department, Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Watsontown Police, and Milton Police responded to the scene. Officers surrounded the house and Brungart surrendered a short time later.

During a police interview, Brungart told officers he didn't stop because he could not find a safe place to pull over and was fearful. He claimed that he fled after he initially pulled over because he thought he was going to get shot or tasered, Shaffer wrote.

Police found that Brungart's permit to carry a gun had expired. He also had an active warrant out of Union County.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, who set bail at $200,000. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 19.

Docket Sheet

