Mifflinburg, Pa. – Police have arrested a suspect involved in a hit and run accident yesterday in Limestone Township, Union County, which critically injured an 11-month-old girl and her mother.

Tyler Bean-Dowell, 29, of Mifflinburg, was taken into custody and arraigned in front of on call District Magistrate Lori Hackenberg on felony charges of aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury. According to court records, Bean-Dowell was driving with a suspended license and was charged for that offense as well. He remains in Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Abigail Martin, 23, of Lewisburg, remains at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville in fair condition. The 11-month-old girl is reportedly in critical condition. Martin was riding a bicycle at the 1100 block of Red Ridge Road shortly after 10 a.m. April 21 with the 11-month-old in a rear carrier attached to back of the bicycle.

Police said Bean-Dowell was driving west on Red Ridge Road when he hit the rear carrier of the bicycle and then fled the scene heading west. Bean-Dowell was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer, which was recovered last night.

A preliminary hearing for Bean-Dowell is set for May 5 at Hackenberg’s office.