Middleburg, Pa. – A Mifflinburg man got caught in the act of allegedly physically and sexually assaulting a woman in a parked vehicle when a nearby police officer heard the woman’s screams, police report.

Officer Shaffer from Middleburg Police Department was at Penns Creek Pit Stop on Centerville Street on June 2 when he saw a woman in a black sedan in the parking lot “begin to yell ‘help me’ and ‘he’s holding me’ and scream,” according to the arrest affidavit.

The sedan’s driver, Jeffery J. Irvine, 28, began to pull out of the parking lot. Shaffer and a police officer from Mifflinburg began to follow.

As Irvine headed back into Union County, Shaffer activated his emergency lights and attempted to pull him over. Instead of stopping, Irvine allegedly began traveling at a high rate of speed and led police on a two-mile pursuit on Penns Creek Road.

At one point, Irvine failed to stop at a stop sign and almost hit a woman walking a dog, according Shaffer’s account detailed in the affidavit.

The pursuit ended when Irvine was apprehended at gun point a short time later, according to Shaffer’s account.

Police learned later that the alleged physical and sexual assault had taken place in Irvine’s vehicle and that the woman was being held against her will.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton were contacted and pressed charges, including a felony of fleeing and eluding police, misdemeanor of recklessly endangering another person and a traffic summary.

In a separate case, felony charges of rape forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault – forcible compulsion, strangulation, misdemeanors of false imprisonment and related charges were filed at District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch’s office.

Irvine's bail for the rape case was set at $200,000 monetary. Bail for the fleeing and eluding police case is set at $30,000 monetary. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for today at Mensch's office and both cases were held for court.

Irvine's next court date will be for a formal arraignment on July 26 in front of Judge Michael Hudock at Union County Court of Common Pleas.

Docket Sheet (rape case)

Docket Sheet (fleeing or attempting to elude)