Mifflinburg, Pa. — A man in Union County allegedly held a firearm to a woman’s head as he attempted to strangle her.

On April 21, Shane A. Murray, 36, of Mifflinburg, got into an argument with the woman at a home in West Buffalo Township. The woman told police the argument began over food and it quickly escalated into a physical fight, according to Trooper George Aguirre of the Milton State Police.

The woman asked Murray to leave the residence. Murray reportedly told her she would have to shoot him or call police in order to get him to leave. He then began backing her into a corner and she quickly retrieved her firearm from a dresser.

Murray seized the firearm from the woman and pointed it at her multiple times, stating “I’m going to destroy you” and “I’m going to end you,” Aguirre wrote in the arrest affidavit.

Murray pushed the woman to the ground and held her down by the throat, cutting off her airway as he held the firearm in his opposite hand and reportedly pressed it against her head and neck. Murray threatened the woman, telling her “open your mouth, I’m going to end it,” Aguirre wrote.

The woman was able to get away from the residence and call for help. Aguirre noted Murray was on bail for a similar incident and is not supposed to have contact with the woman.

Murray was charged with felony strangulation and aggravated assault, as well as related misdemeanor charges. He remains in Union County Jail on $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.

