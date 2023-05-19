Mifflinburg, Pa. — A Sunbury man who worked for the Mifflinburg Area School District was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.

Brendan Michael Stepp, 25, was arraigned May 18 after state police found he had images and videos of child sexual abuse materials on his devices, including one of a 10-year-old girl, according to WKOK News.

The files were flagged on Stepp's devices between Dec. 26 and 28, 2022.

Mifflinburg Area School District posted a statement Thursday on its Facebook page, stating they were made aware of their employee's arrest. The statement went on to say they were not aware of the situation prior to the arrest, but they are working with authorities as they continue to investigate. "This person is no longer in, nor has access to our schools, and it does not appear that any illegal conduct occurred while in our schools," the statement read. The school district did not identify the employee in the statement.

Stepp was charged with four felony counts each of child pornography and dissemination of photos/films of child sex acts.

District Judge Michael Patrick Toomey in Sunbury arraigned Stepp and set bail at $25,000, which he posted. A preliminary hearing is set for May 30 at Toomey's office.

Docket Sheet

