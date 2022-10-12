Middleburg, Pa. — A middle school student in Snyder County was arrested Tuesday for bringing a gun to school.
The student showed the gun to several classmates the morning of Oct. 11 while riding the bus to Midd-West Middle School, according to a statement from the Midd-West School District.
School officials became aware of the situation at 7:45 a.m. School officials located the student once they arrived at the building and took them to the office. School police searched them and retrieved a gun and ammunition. Middleburg Police Department conducted a sweep of the building and gave the all-clear.
The student was taken into custody and will not be returning to school, according to the statement.
