Lewisburg, Pa. – A visit from a probation officer at a Lewisburg home led to drug charges for a Union County man.

When Union County probation officers saw drug paraphernalia, including needles, during a welfare check on Sept. 15 at a home at the 600 block of Market Street, they contacted police.

The officers found Michael A. Shirk, 31, of 340 Deer Lane in Lewisburg, in the bathroom when they arrived. He now faces charges.

Patrolman Joshua E. Dreisbach of Buffalo Valley Regional Police responded to the scene. When he arrived, there was a female and Shirk inside the residence, according to the affidavit.

Probation officers showed Dreisbach multiple needles that were found in the bedroom. Two of the needles were filled with “an unknown suspected controlled substance,” Dreisbach wrote in the affidavit. Multiple small glassine bags with an unknown controlled substance were found on the kitchen table.

Dreisbach applied for a search warrant from District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. Once the search warrant was granted, he returned to the residence to conduct the search.

The search yielded four empty needles in the bathroom and one with an unknown substance. The four needles were located under the toilet plunger, according to the affidavit. The used needle was found in the bathroom sink. One of the needles was found in a blue basket above the toilet.

Dreisbach also found 62 glassine bags on the bathroom sink and an unlabeled orange prescription bottle in a black backpack lying on the bathroom floor. The prescription bottle contained 53 pills with the imprint 214 on it, Dreisbach wrote.

A plastic camouflage container containing suspected methamphetamine was also found in the backpack. Dreisbach wrote that he also found another prescription bottle with Shirk’s name on it in the backpack.

A field test of the confiscated drugs later determined the unknown controlled substance to be methamphetamine. The pills were determined to be Gabapentin, which is obtained by prescription only, according to the affidavit.

Shirk was charged with misdemeanor counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession/use of drug paraphernalia and related charges. A preliminary hearing at Rowe’s office if scheduled for November 5.

