Watsontown, Pa. – Watsontown Police have charged 29-year-old Daniel Nye, of Sunbury, following a domestic disturbance that occurred on Oct. 27 at approximately 8:58 p.m. in the 100 block of E. 11th St.

"Nye did subject another person to unwanted physical contact and also damaged property at the Victim’s residence," police said.

Upon being taken into custody, police did recover a small amount of methamphetamine from inside of a backpack that Nye was wearing.

Nye has been charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and summary counts of harassment and criminal mischief.

The charges have been filed at the Office of Magisterial District Judge Michael I. Diehl in Milton.