A 24-year-old Williamsport man allegedly possessed nine grams of methamphetamine and hypodermic needles in Clinton Township, state police at Montoursville reported.

Trooper Andrew Dalkiewicz said he was serving an arrest warrant on Roland A. Zerbe, 24, of Williamsport, on May 12 at State Route 54 and School House Road, Clinton Township.

"During a search incident to arrest he indicated he had needles on him," Dalkiewicz wrote in charges filed June 3.

Hypodermic needles, a glass smoking pipe, and nine grams of an unknown crystalline substance were found on Zerbe's person, Dalkiewicz said.

The crystalline substance later tested positive for methamphetamine at Wyoming Regional Laboratory, according to the affidavit.

Roland currently is on probation in Northumberland County for possession of a controlled substance, court records stated.

Previously he was on probation in Lycoming County for simple assault and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.

Zerbe was charged with one ungraded misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

His bail was set at $25,000 straight bail at a preliminary arraignment by Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

Zerbe is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Kemp on June 19.

