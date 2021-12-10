Bloomsburg, Pa. — A brief chase with authorities led to the discovery of drugs, paraphernalia, and a young child inside a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Terrance Shawn Reese of Bellefonte. The 29-year-old was charged with several felonies along with a DUI.

A passenger was identified as Brittany Lee Shope, 26, of Williamsport. Authorities said they observed a hypodermic needle, burnt marijuana roach, and a small baggie that contained methamphetamine inside Shope’s purse.

State Police Trooper Michael O’Neill said a juvenile was seated in the backseat without a child’s seat.

Troopers said a traffic stop was initiated when they observed illegal off-road lighting on the vehicle as it traveled north on SR42 in Bloomsburg. The vehicle continued at a high rate of speed before it stopped near an on-ramp.

O’Neill said Reese exhibited uncontrollable nervous behavior as he spoke with authorities. Reese allegedly failed multiple sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for DUI.

Both Reese and Shope were transported to the State Police Barracks in Bloomsburg and questioned further. Authorities said they learned the pair had traveled from Williamsport to purchase narcotics in Shenandoah.

Shope allegedly told troopers she did not know the amount purchased but did know Reese exchanged $450 for the substance. According to the affidavit, Shope facilitated the deal through her cellphone.

Troopers said a later search of the vehicle turned up a black lockbox that contained processed marijuana and mushrooms.

Reese is being held at the Columbia County Prison on $30,000 straight bail.

Reese was charged with three felonies in third-degree endangering the welfare of children, third-degree corruption of minors, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also charged with several misdemeanors and summary offenses.

Shope was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, third-degree endangering the welfare of children, and third-degree corruption of minors. She was also charged with misdemeanor offenses in second-degree recklessly endangering another person and two ungraded drug offenses.

Shope is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. Both Reese and Shope are scheduled to appear before Judge Russell Lawton on Dec. 22.

Brittany Lee Shope docket sheet

Terrance Shawn Reese docket sheet