Sunbury, Pa. — A formal arraignment is scheduled for March 8 for a Shamokin woman who was charged with a felony for her alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Carrie Elizabeth Feudale, 30, was charged with a second-degree felony of possession of a controlled substance, four separate misdemeanors, and a three separate summary charges.

On the night of Feb. 7, Stonington Pennsylvania State Trooper Aaron Brown said he observed a white SUV traveling north on Front Street in Sunbury. Brown said he ran the registration, and the owner had a suspended license.

According to Brown’s report, he initiated a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over in a parking lot at 238 Front Street.

As Brown made contact with the driver, identified as Feudale, she told him she was aware of the suspended license. Feudale allegedly told officers she had marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. Officers said she also admitted to taking suboxone earlier in the day.

According to Brown, Feudale failed a sobriety test and was transported to Shamokin Hospital where she refused a blood draw test.

Officers transported Feudale to the Northumberland County Jail where officers allegedly discovered a plastic jar of suspected methamphetamine in her lower genital area.

Feudale is currently being held at the Northumberland County Prison in lieu of $5,000 monetary bond as she awaits her formal arraignment.