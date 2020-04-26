Methamphetamine and related paraphernalia recently were found during a traffic stop in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County, state police at Rockview said.

A drug possession charge is pending against Randy Frank, 51, of Morrisdale, according to an April 21 press release by Trooper Cody Doran.

Frank was a passenger in a GMC Yukon that was stopped by police at Railroad and North Centre Streets in Philipsburgh Borough around 5:44 p.m. on April 12, Doran wrote.

"Further investigation revealed a passenger in the vehicle was in possession of methamphetamine and related paraphernalia," Doran wrote.

No charges have been filed against Frank yet, according to a docket search on April 23.