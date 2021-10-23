Berwick, Pa. — Police in Briar Creek Township responded to calls for a domestic on Oct. 14 that involved someone throwing a metal cigarette rolling machine.

Officer Lee Pitonyak said he observed a black and blue mark and lump on the head of the reported caller. According to the affidavit of probable cause, the accuser was struck in the back of the head and then on his face with the cigarette rolling machine.

Kayla Nicole Balazs, 29, of Berwick was charged with third-degree simple assault and a summary charge of harassment. Police said they were able to locate her a few residences away from the reported call.

Pitonyak said Balazs argued with officers about what took place, telling them, “I’m not putting my hands behind my back.”

According to the report, after a short struggle, Balazs was taken into custody. Balazs is being held at the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $5,000 monetary bail as she awaits a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.

