White Deer Township, Pa. — Two men of Florida who were allegedly part of an identity theft ring fled from police during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Union County.

State police say shortly before noon March 7 they pulled over a black Dodge Durango driven by Lontre Antonie Smith, 28, of Lauderhill, near mile marker 210 in White Deer Township at the Route 15 off-ramp.

Robert Ellis Norris Jr. 30, of Lauderdale Lakes, was sitting in the rear passenger seat and told police that he had rented the Durango, according to Trooper Eric Dreisbach of state police at Milton. The Durango, which had a Florida registration plate, had heavy tint on the windows.

Dreisbach noticed a strong smell of marijuana. When he asked Norris about the smell, Norris admitted he had smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Dreisbach went back to his cruiser to run checks on the men and found that Norris had a full extradition probation violation warrant out of Florida.

Dreisbach called for backup, and that's when Smith took off and began speeding on I-80 eastbound traveling up to 120 mph, Dreisbach wrote in the affidavit. The Durango got off at exit 215 and then attempted to get back onto I-80 westbound but started driving in the wrong direction. Several vehicles had to swerve off the road to avoid a collision with the suspect's SUV.

When Smith attempted to cut through the median to get back into the eastbound lanes, the Durango became disabled. Smith and Norris got out of the vehicle and began fleeing on foot. Troopers deployed tasers and both men were taken into custody.

Police applied for a search warrant for the Durango, which was granted by District Judge Michael Diehl. Inside the vehicle, police found a pill bottle containing two baggies containing marijuana, 15 acetaminophen pills, and oxycodone pills.

The troopers also found 32 state identification cards, 70 debit or credit cards, and seven checkbooks. The items had identifying information that linked Smith and Norris to an identity theft ring, Dreisbach said.

Both men were charged with multiple counts of identity theft, evading arrest, and related charges. Both remain in Union County Prison in lieu of $100,000 as they await a preliminary hearing on March 21 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

