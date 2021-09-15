FIREARMS CHARGES

Harrisburg, Pa. – A federal grand jury indicted two men, one from Lycoming and the other from Columbia county on firearms charges.

In July, James Lampley, 29, of Williamsport possessed a shotgun and handgun with an obliterated serial number, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. 

Cody Drumheller, 28, of Berwick, also was indicted this week. In July, Drumheller was found to be in possession of a shotgun and  two sawed-off shotguns, according to the press release. 

Both men are prohibited from owning a gun due to prior convictions. 

The cases were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur is prosecuting. 

The maximum penalty under federal law for each count is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.


