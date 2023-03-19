Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Two men got away with a victim's credit cards, personal information, and electronics after a meetup for sex.

Malcolm Demar Carter, 34, of Harrisburg, was arraigned on March 16 on charges of burglary, conspiracy, theft, access device fraud, and theft by deception. The other man involved still has not been identified by police.

Officer Jacob Shipman of Shamokin Dam Police says the victim met Carter on the website rentmen.com and arranged for him to visit at his home. Late on the night of Jan. 13, Carter, who had told the victim his name was "Eric," came over to the home in Shamokin Dam. While the victim and Carter were talking, a man who went by "Justin" texted Carter asking about using the bathroom. Justin had been waiting outside in Demar's car.

The victim agreed to let Justin inside to use the bathroom. When Justin was done, he started to leave the house and the victim followed to lock the door behind him. However, Carter got ahead of the victim and offered to lock the door for him, Shipman wrote in the affidavit.

Demar and the victim then went into the back room and had sexual intercourse. An hour later, the victim returned to his living room and realized the house had been ransacked. He concluded that Demar did not lock the front door so Justin could come into the home.

Before Demar left, he told the victim Justin had run his car until it ran out of gas. The victim offered to take the men to get gas, but when he went back inside the house, he realized his new 17" HP laptop was missing. When he went back outside to confront the men, they took off in a light gray Ford Fiesta with an Alabama registration plate 1A05AYN, Shipman wrote.

The victim also found that the men stole his Samsung tablet, a Tiffany lamp, a new set of pans still in the box, two Invicta watches, new rolls of insulation tape, and fish oil pills. The men also allegedly stole the victim's wallet which contained credit cards and $60 in cash. The victim discovered his 2020 local tax forms also were missing, as well as personal paperwork from a hospital.

A day later, fraudulent charges from gas stations, convenience stores, and Walmart stores in the Harrisburg and Selinsgrove areas showed up on the victim's debit cards. Shipman says the men attempted 14 transactions on Jan. 14 with one of the victim's cards. They attempted one transaction on Jan. 17. A total of $3,463 was charged on two different cards.

On Jan. 14, Demar allegedly called the victim and told him he felt guilty. He arranged to meet the victim in Harrisburg to return items. The victim met Demar on Jan. 16 at a gas station on State Street. Demar gave the victim back his wallet with credit cards, a suitcase that contained the empty box and packing slip for the laptop, two rolls of Allen tape, and a black cloth bag with the victim's personal papers. Demar also gave the victim two debit cards that did not belong to him, Shipman wrote.

After returning the items, Demar got into the victim's vehicle and allegedly rubbed his arm "saying that he wanted to come see him again soon" before he exited the vehicle and left, Shipman wrote.

Shipman noted the total value of the electronics and home goods that were stolen is $1,600.

Police pulled surveillance video from the stores the men used the debit cards at. Shipman says the unknown suspect was seen wearing white and using the victim's card at a Rutter's store. Shipman also viewed a video from a Walmart in Harrisburg in which Demar and the unknown suspect were seen pulling the victim's cards out of their pockets and attempting to pay.

District Judge John H. Reed committed Demar to Snyder County Prison in lieu of $5,100 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for March 27.

