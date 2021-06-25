Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy man was charged with a third-degree felony after an employer said they discovered during a background check that the man failed to register with Megan’s Law.

Gregory Person, 50, of Muncy was hired before the background check came through, but was quickly fired from that job on June 14 after the discovery, according to a complaint.

The employer then reported a tip to the Megan's Law public website.

While invteigating the tip, Trooper Brittany Naylor of Lamar PSP said she spoke with an accuser who said Person had messaged her from at least three different numbers and over Facebook between June 16 to the present.

Court records show that in 1994, Person pled guilty to statutory rape, indecent sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, and corruption of minors. Records also show in 2007 Person served time for a corruption of minors charge.

Person also pled guilty to a harassment charge in 2014 and found guilty of several felonies in 2016 for his failure to register with Megan’s Law.

Person is being held at the Lycoming County Jail in lieu of $100,000 monetary bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on July 2.