Hartleton, Pa. — A Union County man was jailed after he failed to update state police with his new cell phone numbers as part of Megan's Law requirements.

Tyrone Jonathan Ammon, 24, is now incarcerated at Northumberland County Prison for charges of failing to update his information. Trooper Tyler Watson of state police at Milton says on March 3, police received information from adult probation offices in Union and Northumberland counties that Ammon had not provided two of his recent cell phone numbers.

Ammon, who resided at 602 Main St., Apt. 1 in Hartleton, had been actively using one of those cell phones since August. When police interviewed Ammon, he told them he did not register the phones due to "being scared," Watson wrote in the affidavit. He was supposed to register any new cell phone or electronic device within three days.

Ammon was previously convicted of corruption of minors.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 28 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Mensch.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.