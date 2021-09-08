Williamsport, Pa. — Gerald Edward Jordan, 60, of Williamsport was charged with first-degree felony failure to register with PSP and first-degree failure to verify address after it was discovered he had moved and did not notify authorities.

On Aug. 10, Jordan allegedly told officers he needed to complete a change of address form. According to the report, Jordan told officers he moved from 324 Park Avenue apartment 4 to apartment 2 on July 29, specifically when he went on probation.

Trooper Sara Barrett of Montoursville PSP checked with the Lycoming County Adult Probation Department, who said Jordan started probation on June 30 and had contact with him on July 8 at apartment 2.

On Aug. 12, Barrett said she contacted the owner of the apartments, who said Jordan moved from apartment 4 to apartment 2 on April 1 of 2021.

In 2009, Jordan pled guilty to indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and endangering the welfare of children.

