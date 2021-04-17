Hemlock Township, Pa. – Raymond Valentin, 31, of Shickshinny is charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver.

Hemlock Township Police Officer Travis Stotelmyer said on March 24 he stopped a vehicle for tinted windows and discovered a retail package for medical marijuana.

Stotelmyer said the container had a label from Nature’s Medicine, a medical marijuana dispensary located in Hemlock Township. According to the report, the label on the container had Valentin’s name on it.

The driver of the vehicle said she attempted to purchase marijuana from Nature’s Medicine but was turned away because she did not have a medical card for the state of Pennsylvania.

The driver allegedly told officers Valentin approached her in the parking lot of the dispensary and offered to sell his medical marijuana to her. According to the report, the driver identified Valentin from a driver’s license picture.

Officers said they viewed a closed-circuit television of Valentin purchasing the same container and marijuana on March 17.

Valentin has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 25.