Bloomsburg, Pa. – Police released details today surrounding the death investigation of Bloomsburg University nursing student Leah Burke on May 8, stating her death may have been attributed to an undiagnosed medical condition.

According to BUNow, Burke died after "an incident on the outdoor stairs at the Pi Lambda Phi fraternity house at 373 East Third St., Bloomsburg, according to students familiar with the situation."

However Bloomsburg Chief of Police Roger Van Loan said in a press release Friday afternoon that they have concluded Burke did not fall.

“Bloomsburg Police are aware of rumors and some media reports that Burke had fallen on a stairway prior to becoming physically distressed,” the release stated. “After conducting numerous interviews and a review of available evidence, the Bloomsburg Police Department did not find any evidence of a fall or find anyone who has firsthand information that Burke fell.”

Police were notified of the death at 11:30 p.m. May 8 by Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn. They immediately opened an investigation, according to the release.

An autopsy conducted by the Montour County Coroner’s Office concluded there were no signs of traumatic injury and “that all signs point to an undiagnosed medical condition,” according to the release.

On Thursday, Bloomsburg University president Dr. Barshar Hanna announced that the university was terminating its Greek Life chapters, including national and local fraternity and sorority organizations. The university has had a long history of issues with Greek Life, including the death of student Justin King in 2019.

Related Reading: Bloomsburg University suspends all Greek Life after student death, long history of issues

Anyone who may have firsthand information relating to Burke's death may contact Officer Nicholas Szkodny at (570) 317-2846 ext. 173.