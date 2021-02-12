Sunbury, Pa. — An investigation by Sunbury Police Department Officer Dara Golden-Kieski concluded with charges being filed through magisterial court in Northumberland County.

According to Golden-Kieski an investigation started on July 17, 2020 when Children and Youth Services reached out to the department about a Child Protective Service referral.

Golden-Kieski said the referral was generated after an accuser identified Mark Campbell, saying he would allegedly touch her while she slept in bed.

In the complaint, officers said the accuser told them on several occasions Campbell, 56, of Mechanicsburg allegedly touched her breast and genital area underneath her clothes. According to the report, the accuser said she was around six or seven years old at the time of the alleged incidents.

Officers said on July 24, 2020 a forensic interview was conducted at the Geisinger Children’s Advocacy Center in Sunbury on the accuser, who was then 12 years old.

According to the complaint, a second interview was conducted with the accuser on Nov. 24.

Officers said during the interview the accuser told them when Campbell entered her room at night, she knew what was going to happen. Officers said the accuser stated she would move around which made Campbell leave.

According to Golden-Kieski, the accuser said the interactions allegedly started to escalate to the point of Campbell allegedly touching her during the day.

The accuser allegedly told officers she knew it was wrong, but she was scared people close to her would be hurt if she told anyone.

Court records show a complaint was filed on Feb. 8 for a third-degree felony charge of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor in the first-degree of indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age. Court records show the offense date as Jan. 1, 2014.

No bail is listed for Campbell.