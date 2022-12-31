Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting Friday as 25-year-old Quahdeir Durant of Williamsport.

Durant was taken to UPMC Williamsport emergency room and was pronounced dead at 2:54 a.m., according to Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr.

Durant was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being shot multiple times shortly before 11:45 p.m. Dec. 30. An autopsy is scheduled for Jan. 3, 2023, Kiessling said.

Williamsport Bureau of Police say the large crowd gathered in front of the building at 1164 W. Fourth Street refused to cooperate with the shooting investigation. The shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

Slaughter posted a video statement Saturday on Facebook, calling the shooting a "senseless act of violence." He asked anyone with knowledge regarding the shooting details to say something. "If you know something or see something, you need to say something immediately. Reach out. It's on all of us" Slaughter said.

"Families should not have to bury their loved ones as a result of unnecessary violence," Slaughter said. "Problems can be and should be solved without a gun."

Slaughter urged anyone with information to contact police. If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Agent Christopher Salisbury at 570-327-7560 ext. 7593, via email at csalisbury@cityofwilliamsport.org, or by submitting a tip on the Crimewatch website.

