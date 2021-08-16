Williamsport, Pa. — A 32-year-old Churchton, MD man is facing several felony charges after an investigation showed he allegedly took credit cards from a woman after she went to the hospital.

Andrew Joseph Ganhao was charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and access to a device issued to another person who did not authorize use. All are third-degree felonies.

Agents said the accuser met Ganhao online and agreed to meet him in Williamsport. Ganhao and the accuser allegedly consumed alcoholic beverages and smoked marijuana at an apartment located on Third Avenue.

According to the report, the accuser became disoriented and fled to the bathroom before she placed a called to police. Officers said the accuser was taken to UPMC and evaluated.

After being discharged, the accuser realized credit cards, an Xbox 360, and two knives were missing from her vehicle. According to the complaint, Ganhao was the only person with access to the vehicle’s keys.

A request for statements allegedly showed Ganhao had attempted to make $3,452.45 worth of purchases on the accuser’s card. Authorities said search warrants for Google, Hulu, and Cashapp showed some of the fraudulent purchases made with the card.

Ganhao allegedly searched how to reset an Xbox 360 along with personal information about the accuser that would give him access to the cards. According to the complaint, Ganhao attempted to send money to a family member through PayPal with the accuser’s account.

No bail was listed for Ganhao.

Docket sheet