Mifflinburg, Pa. — A preliminary hearing is scheduled this month for a Maryland man accused of allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Jeremy Reed Odell, 38, of Woodbine, Md., will have a hearing in front of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on Sept. 27 on two misdemeanor charges of indecent assault.

Officer Tracy Fetterman of Mifflinburg Police Departments says an investigation began after their department received a Childline report of a possible sexual assault involving a minor in Mifflinburg Borough.

The minor, who is now an adult, was interviewed by police in June and told them she was 16 at the time the alleged incidents began in 2011. The minor described a timeline of events which began with a Halloween party in Lewisburg where she alleged Reed began grooming her by texting her that she was "sexy." Reed was around 27 years old at the time, Fetterman wrote in the criminal complaint.

At a holiday party in a relative's house out of state in 2012, Odell allegedly groped the minor's right breast over her clothes. Several months later, the two had contact at another social event in Mifflinburg. Afterward, the minor and Odell were riding to the store in a vehicle when Odell allegedly put his hand down the minor's shirt and groped her breast. That night, Odell also allegedly tried to sneak alcohol to the minor and made sexual comments to her.

The two eventually began a sexual relationship which ceased when her parents found out in March or Aprill 2013. It was not until April 2022 that the minor confronted Odell and told him he took advantage of her and sexually assaulted her. Odell told her that "he understands and is sorry," Fetterman wrote in the complaint.

Fetterman met on June 17 with Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson, who advised the only chargeable offense is indecent assault for the incident in which the minor was groped in the vehicle while in Mifflinburg.

Odell was arraigned by Mensch on Aug. 16.

