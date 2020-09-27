Five marijuana plants and 13 Adderall pills were found at a home in Hughesville pursuant to a search warrant, state police at Montoursville reported.

Travis L. Bliler, 34, of Hughesville, is accused by state police of possessing three Ziploc bags of marijuana at his home in the 100 block of Mohawk Drive, Wolf Township, on June 10 around 7:39 p.m.

According to Trooper Logan Webb, an individual contacted police to report that Bliler showed him marijuana plants he had growing in his bathroom.

The individual told police he was concerned because Bliler had juveniles living with him.

First Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade approved a search warrant for Bliler's home on June 10. Troopers Jonathan Thompson, Nathan Birth, William Reynolds, and Corporal James Doane conducted the search.

"I found five (5) marijuana plants approximately 1 1/2 feet tall, three (3) Ziploc bags containing marijuana, one (1) Ziploc bag containing thirteen (13) blue pills imprinted 'G 1 1 1 ' (Adderall), one (1) grinder, one (1) metal pipe, one (1) metal dab stick, one (1) glass multi-colored water bong, and one (1) opened bag of potting mix soil," Webb wrote.

Bliler was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one misdemeanor count each of endangering the welfare of children, purchase/receipt of a controlled substance by unauthorized person, possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, marijuana-small amount, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bliler's bail was set at $35,000 unsecured by District Judge Jon E. Kemp. He was formally arraigned by President Judge Nancy L. Butts on Sept. 21.

