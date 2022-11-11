Middleburg, Pa. — A probation officer's visit to a home led to the arrest of three people who allegedly were growing and selling marijuana in Snyder County.

On Aug. 9, probation officers went to the home of Dylan Houseknecht, 25, on N. Hill Drive in Middleburg to conduct a visit and discovered him and his girlfriend, Carlie Shaffer, 22, in a room with marijuana.

Police were called and got consent from the homeowner, Russell Shaffer, 61, to search the home. Officer David P. Shaffer of Middleburg Police said they found prepackaged marijuana, joints, scales, $1,757 in cash, and drug paraphernalia in the lower level of the home. Police also discovered a book that listed drug transactions that included names and debts.

A growing operation existed in a separate room, Officer Shaffer said. Police found two growing tents with 10 marijuana plants and a safe that contained a vacuum sealed bag of a pound of marijuana, according to the affidavit.

When police asked Russell Shaffer where he worked, he admitted that he worked "here" and took care of the plants for the growing operation, according to Officer Shaffer.

Officer Shaffer also found a solar home generator and solar panels outside the home that were used for the marijuana plants.

Police later obtained a search warrant for Houseknecht's phone. A narcotics detective examined the phone and found conversations regarding drug sales, large amounts of money deposited through an app, and receipts for packages from California. The postal inspector was notified about the packages and told police he found marijuana inside, Officer Shaffer wrote.

On Oct. 31, police filed felony charges of manufacture or possession with intent to deliver against Houseknecht, Russell Shaffer, and Carlie Shaffer. The three also were charged with misdemeanors of possession and paraphernalia.

Houseknecht and Russell Shaffer remain free after posting 10% of their $50,000 bail. Carlie Shaffer is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. All three have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 15 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet Russell Shaffer

Docket Sheet Carlie Shaffer

Docket Sheet Houseknecht

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.