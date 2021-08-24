Mansfield, Pa. – A Tioga County man was charged with felony theft by deception for allegedly refusing to refund a man who made a down payment for a vehicle he never received.

Alan M. Starks, 28, of Mansfield, was going to procure a vehicle for the victim at some point between Dec. 9, 2020 and Feb. 20, 2021. The victim, from Irvington, N.J., gave Starks a down payment of $2,670, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

The victim did not receive a vehicle and began seeking a refund in April, which he still has not received. State police filed charges on Aug. 9 at the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings. Starks’ preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1 at Cummings’ office.

