Danville, Pa. – A man’s erratic behavior caused a Cooper Township credit union in Montour County to go on lockdown Friday evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Joseph Kinney, 32, of Danville, was at Service 1st Credit Union at 1419 Montour Boulevard at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 when he caused the disturbance. Kinney was a passenger in a vehicle that pulled into the credit union.

According to state police, Kinney got out of the vehicle and started pounding on the outside of the vehicle causing alarm to the patrons and staff.

The credit union went on lockdown for a period of time following the incident.

Kinney was charged with a summary of disorderly conduct.