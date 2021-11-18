Williamsport, Pa. —Williamsport Police officers said a man threatened to burn down an apartment after woman locked herself inside a bathroom to escape a physical altercation.

Tanner John Blanksby, 38, of Williamsport allegedly struck the woman several times and threw her to the ground before she was able to get away to the bathroom. Upon learning the police were called, Blanksby allegedly fled the area.

Blanksby was charged with one count each of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct. He was released on $7,500 unsecured bail on Nov. 16.

Court records showed Blanksby pled guilty to second-degree misdemeanor simple assault in 2012, a third-degree felony charge of riot with intent to commit a felony, and second-degree felony aggravated assault in 2017.

Docket sheet