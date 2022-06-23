Muncy, Pa.— A man with a prior felony conviction was charged for allegedly possessing a firearm that belonged to his late wife.

State police at Montoursville say Charles E. Hill, 51, of Allenwood, did not immediately turn over a handgun that he found in the pocket of his wife’s jacket shortly after her death on May 1.

Hill reportedly had turned over two firearms to a friend, but that individual later realized that one firearm was unaccounted for and called police. Hill has a prior felony conviction of corruption of minors from 2002 and is not to possess a firearm, according to Trooper Josiah Reiner.

Police investigated and found that Hill had given the missing firearm to a family member in early June. When police reached Hill on June 8, he admitted to giving the firearm to a family member and said he would not turn over it over to police. Hill insisted that he was waiting for the death certificate for his late wife and then he would formally transfer ownership of the firearm to the family member, according to the affidavit.

However, another individual close to Hill told police that they were with Hill in May when he received his wife’s death certificate at the funeral home.

Hill was charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count of charges related to being prohibited from possessing a firearm. District Judge William C. Solomon set bail at $25,000 unsecured.

Docket Sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.